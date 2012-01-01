The Chesapeake Large-Scale Analytics Conference (CLSAC) has been held each fall in Annapolis, Maryland since 2012, convening experts from the government, national laboratories, academia and private industry to discuss challenges and implications of the emergent field of large-scale data analytics. Topics cover a wide range of subjects, from applications to algorithms to hardware to security and policy. CLSAC drives critical conversations amongst decision makers in high-performance computing and analytics.
Attendance at CLSAC is by invitation only; the number of attendees is intentionally limited to around 150 people to foster the kind of informal discussion and interaction that can lead to greater collaboration between researchers and practitioners in the field.
